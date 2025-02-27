Doechii, Naomi Campbell and more shine at Dsquared2's star-studded 30th anniversary show in Milan
Dsquared2 celebrated its 30th anniversary in high-energy, fashion-forward style at Milan Fashion Week, delivering an unforgettable runway show packed with supermodels, music stars and theatrical moments.
The night brought together fashion royalty including Naomi Campbell and Tyson Beckford, as well as powerhouse rappers Doechii and JT, who delivered an electrifying performance that blurred the lines between concert and fashion spectacle for the label's "Obsessed2" show.
Doechii made an epic runway debut by running out from a military-style armored truck onto the catwalk in high heels, a bedazzled Western belt, denim shorts and a bustier top, finishing her look with a one-sleeved olive green jacket.
She opened the show, strutting away with high energy while a remix of her hit song "Nissan Altima" played in the background.
Following the Grammy Award-winning rapper's electrifying opening, Campbell graced the catwalk dressed in a lace-up leather bodysuit, thigh-high boots and a head full of vibrant, voluminous textured curls.
Joining Campbell was fellow iconic model Beckford, who made his way down the runway in an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket and pants, as well as a dazzling necklace adorned with a red and yellow key.
To close the fashion extravaganza, Doechii returned to the stage along with JT to perform their song "Alter Ego."
Dsquared2's founders and creative directors, Dean and Dan Caten, who are also twin brothers, are known for their theatrical approach to fashion, and their 30th-anniversary show was no exception.
The collection itself featured a mix of streetwear and sultry glam including everything from sheer dresses to baggy denim and many other bold statements.