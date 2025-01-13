Naomi Campbell is living her best "mum life."
Over the weekend, the 54-year-old supermodel and mom of two shared a carousel of Instagram photos of her two young children during a family ski trip, offering a glimpse into her private family life.
In one photo, Campbell is seen holding her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, standing against a snowy backdrop.
Several images show the family indoors, dressed in matching red tartan pajamas, enjoying quality time together.
To maintain her children's privacy, Campbell ensured her kids' faces were not fully visible in the photos.
In the post's caption, she wrote, "#Grateful and Blessed, It goes soo fast ❤️❤️🙏🏾 #mumlife."
Campbell welcomed her daughter in 2021 and her son in 2023, both via surrogate. She has been open about the profound joy and selflessness that motherhood has brought into her life, often sharing insights into her parenting journey.
"My babies are everything to me," Campbell told The Sunday Times in June 2024. "It's made me fear for the future. I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority."
She opened up again in Harper's BAZAAR's September 2024 Icons issue, telling the outlet that motherhood was "the biggest joy."
"The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother," she said at the time. "I learn a lot each day. They're good kids."