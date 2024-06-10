Naomi Campbell opened up about her journey to motherhood, sharing in a recent interview that both of her children were born via surrogacy.
Speaking to The Sunday Times the 50-year-old supermodel, who is a mother of two, confirmed she welcomed both of her kids through a surrogate by simply saying, "I did."
Campbell, who has kept details surrounding her children, a girl and a boy, very private since announcing their arrivals in 2021 and 2023, also discussed the impact of being a mother has had on her.
"My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," Campbell told the outlet. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."
Despite starting her career at a very young age, when it comes to her own kids, Campbell said, "I'm not sure I would let her start working at 15. It's a ruthless world."
Campbell also expressed her joy of being a "single mother" and shared advice to other "young girls" who have doubts about becoming a parent.
"I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,'" she explained. "I understand [that] economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing."
Campbell welcomed her first child, a daughter in 2021 and she announced the arrival of her second child, a son in 2023.
In an interview with British Vogue in 2022, she told the outlet that she "always knew that one day I would be a mother."
"It's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," she said at the time. "It's the best thing I've ever done."