Naomi Campbell is a mom of two.

On Thursday, the model and actress, 53, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her holding her newborn son.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Campbell wrote in the caption. "A True Gift from God 🙏blessed!"

PHOTO: Naomi Campbell attends the Wales Bonner Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, June 21, 2023 in Paris.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
"Welcome Babyboy #mumoftwo ❤️💙," she added. "It's never too late to become a mother."

In the comments, many congratulated Campbell and showered her and her new bundle of joy with kind words. Among those celebrating the new arrival were designer Donatella Versace and model Winnie Harlow.

Campbell also has a daughter, whom she welcomed in 2021.

Last year, she told British Vogue that she "always knew that one day I would be a mother."

"It's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," she said at the time. "It's the best thing I've ever done."