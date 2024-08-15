Naomi Campbell opens up about motherhood and more for Harper's Bazaar September 2024 Icons issue
Naomi Campbell is starring front and center for the Harper's Bazaar September 2024 Icons issue.
The iconic supermodel was photographed in Paris by Malick Bodian wearing a cream halter top and matching balloon trousers while smiling joyfully and standing in a power pose with her hands on her hips.
Campbell's look was paired with a cropped pixie cut and a blunt bang along with a BVLGARI necklace and bracelets.
"Naomi. It's a name known across the world, and one that's become inextricably linked to fashion and modeling," the publication captioned a photo of the glowing cover on Instagram.
"She broke barriers and rewrote the rules, collecting a staggering number of magazine covers, luxury label campaigns, and runway gigs along the way. While her career, like any, has come with its pitfalls, she's always returned bigger and better. To put it simply, she's iconic."
For the Icons issue cover story Campbell touched on everything from her 40-year modeling career to motherhood, advocacy and more.
Reflecting back on her personal journey, she said that while barriers have been broken, there have also been challenges.
"I just wanted to do the best work that I could do," she said. "[I figured] if I made a decision to be in this business, I would embrace it. I wanted to give it my best because my family definitely did not want me to do this."
Speaking about being one of the first Black supermodels, she confronted the false assumption that she might want to "be the only one."
"People think that you want to be the only one, but it's not necessarily so," she said. "That's why I wanted to celebrate us in the ['Naomi: In Fashion' exhibition at London's Victoria and Albert Museum] -- Naomi Sims, Beverly Johnson, Iman, Bethann Hardison, Veronica Webb, Karen Alexander -- because they were also before me."
The mother of two, who has previously discussed both of her children being born via surrogacy, also elaborated on her excitement surrounding motherhood.
The famed model welcomed her daughter in 2021 followed by arrival of her son in 2023.
"It's the biggest joy," said Campbell. "The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They're good kids."
She added, "I definitely don't take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That's too much, but my kids love to travel. They must have known."