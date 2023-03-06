Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are back together on the big screen.
The first trailer of the upcoming Apple TV+ film "Ghosted" was released Monday. The tease showed a few action-packed moments from the romantic comedy, including snippets of playful banter, international adventure and some serious heroic stunts.
The plot follows Evans as Cole Riggan and Ana de Armas as Sadie, who meet and share a brief romantic tryst before the mysterious Sadie goes radio silent and disappears.
In a grand "romantic gesture," Evans' character sets out to find answers about the girl of his dreams only to get caught up in an "international espionage ring" -- turning into a damsel in distress -- and possibly learning more than he bargained for.
From the producers behind "Deadpool" and the director of "Rocketman," the PG-13-rated, meet-cute-turned-007-style action movie "Ghosted" will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 21.