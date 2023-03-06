Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are back together on the big screen.

Apple TV+ Ana de Armas stars in Ghosted, a new film streaming April 21 only on Apple TV+

The first trailer of the upcoming Apple TV+ film "Ghosted" was released Monday. The tease showed a few action-packed moments from the romantic comedy, including snippets of playful banter, international adventure and some serious heroic stunts.

The plot follows Evans as Cole Riggan and Ana de Armas as Sadie, who meet and share a brief romantic tryst before the mysterious Sadie goes radio silent and disappears.

In a grand "romantic gesture," Evans' character sets out to find answers about the girl of his dreams only to get caught up in an "international espionage ring" -- turning into a damsel in distress -- and possibly learning more than he bargained for.

Apple TV+ Chris Evans stars in Ghosted, a new film streaming April 21 only on Apple TV+