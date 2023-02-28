The teaser trailer for "Peter Pan & Wendy," the new live-action reimagining of the classic tale coming to Disney+, has arrived.

The nearly two-minute teaser of the David Lowery-directed film introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), "a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up."

The streaming service continues, "Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

Jude Law plays the pirate madman, leading a cast that also includes Molly Parker from "House of Cards," "Rogue One"'s Alan Tudyk and comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan.

The key art for the upcoming film was also released Tuesday.

Walt Disney Studios

The upcoming reimagining is based on the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic.

"In making 'Peter Pan & Wendy,' we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure," Lowery said in a statement.

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen," Lowery's statement continued. "I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

"Peter Pan & Wendy" will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on April 28.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.