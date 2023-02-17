Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially underway with the release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

The Peyton Reed-directed film, which sees Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returning as the titular duo of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, hit theaters on Feb. 17.

Marvel Studios/Disney Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Evangeline Lilly in a scene from the movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

When does "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrive in theaters?

The film was released theatrically on Feb. 17. Click here to see showtimes in your area and grab your ticket.

Who's in the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" cast?

Joining Rudd and Lilly are Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas as Hope's parents, Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, respectively, and Kathryn Newton as Scott's daughter, Cassie.

After being introduced in the first season of "Loki" on Disney+, Jonathan Majors is back as Kang. Kang is set to play a major role in the MCU moving forward and is even featured in the title of a future Phase 6 release: the film "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," slated for release in 2025.

Other confirmed cast members include David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. As is typical with MCU films, there will likely be a few surprise appearances as well.

Disney Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in a still from Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

What is "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" about?

According to the film's official synopsis, "Scott (Rudd) and Hope (Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet (Pfeiffer) and Hank (Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie (Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible."

What trailers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" have been released?

The film's first official trailer was released in October, showing fans how Scott, Hope and the rest of the gang end up in the Quantum Realm and teasing Ant-Man meeting Kang.

A second trailer was released in January, showing even more of the mysterious Quantum Realm and a bit of the showdown between Ant-Man and Kang.

What has Ant-Man been doing before the events of this film?

In addition to the events of "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Scott has showed up in other Marvel projects, including the 2016 film "Captain America: Civil War" and a zombified episode of the Disney+ series "What If...?" in 2021.

But it was in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" where we truly left off with Scott's story. He helped Iron Man and Captain America -- and pretty much every other Marvel superhero introduced at that point -- reverse the events of Thanos' snap and take down the big, purple baddie for good.

What is the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" cast saying about the film?

While the cast is remaining tight-lipped on what happens in the film, Lilly did speak about her involvement in the movies during an interview with "Good Morning America."

The "Lost" alum gushed about Pfeiffer and Douglas playing her parents in the film series, saying it's "the biggest compliment that I've ever gotten in my life, I think, that I can come from that gene pool, that anyone can conceive of that."

"They are consummate pros. I learn from them. I'm constantly watching them in awe. They just -- everything comes out so naturally," she continued. "They've been doing it for so, so long and at the highest level of what we do."

Lilly also said she loves playing Hope/The Wasp, but said she finds it "very difficult because she is constantly changing."

"I mean, over the course of two movies she reunited with her mother, repaired her relationship with her father, fell in love with Scott Lang and became a stepmom to Cassie Lang," the actress explained. "So every time I come back to it, I'm like 'Who is this person? Where is she now? How has she changed? How do I portray that?'"

Lilly also said her 11-year-old son Kahekili will sometimes "flex on his friends" in middle school because his mom is a Marvel superhero.

Where can I watch the other Ant-Man movies?

Both "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" are available to watch on Disney+, along with the rest of the MCU films.

When does "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrive on Disney+?

A date has yet to be announced for when the film will be available to stream on Disney+.