Chris Hemsworth got cozy with his family this Christmas.
The actor, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children appeared bundled up in matching pajamas in a photo shared by Pataky on Instagram on Thursday.
"Hope you all had a great Christmas!!!! 🎅🎄🥰" wrote Pataky along with a Spanish translation of the message.
In the photo, Pataky smiles alongside children who each pose for the picture. Hemsworth can be seen in the back of the photo, next to a Christmas tree, posing with his arms outstretched. The whole family donned polka dot pajamas with the Grinch and a reindeer on them.
Hemsworth shares all three children, Sasha, Tristan and India Rose, with Pataky, the Spanish model and actress whom he married in 2010.
The family has been seen with Hemsworth at premieres including "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "Thor," both films that Hemsworth starred in.