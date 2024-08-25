Actor Chris Hemsworth proved he's a renaissance man, joining Ed Sheeran on stage Saturday to play drums for Sheeran's show in Bucharest, Romania.
A video of the moment, which was shared in a collaborative post on Instagram by NatGeo, Sheeran and Hemsworth, chronicled the evening from start to finish.
As of Sunday, the video has garnered over 500,000 likes on Instagram.
"So, we're here in Bucharest," Ed Sheeran says to the camera in the video, explaining that Hemsworth is doing a documentary on cognitive health.
Hemsworth's performance was documented for the second season of his National Geographic docuseries on Disney+, "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."
"He has learned drums," Sheeran said of Hemsworth in the video, "and he's coming on stage in front of 70,000."
"I've been thinking about it a lot," said Hemsworth. "It would be nice to put this one to bed."
Later in the video, Sheeran introduced Hemsworth on stage who drums along as Sheeran breaks into his hit song "Thinking Out Loud." Sheeran later asked the screaming crowd to give Hemsworth a big round of applause.
In footage shot after the show, Sheeran is seen giving Hemsworth with a trophy for his "drumming excellence."
Hemsworth's show, which debuted in 2022, uses new and emerging scientific discovery to understand the limits of the human body.
"New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body's superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process," reads the show's synopsis.
In the show, the "Thor" star puts himself through "a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body."
The second season of "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" will air in 2025.
