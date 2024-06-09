Chris Pratt thanks wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for 'joy, stability and fun' in sweet anniversary message
Chris Pratt celebrated five years of marriage to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Saturday in a sweet Instagram post.
"Happy Anniversary to my honey!" began Pratt's post.
"Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you've brought to my life," Pratt wrote in the caption of the photo of the couple posing.
"I thank God for you every day," Pratt concluded.
Schwarzenegger returned the admiration in a post of her own, writing: "5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary 🤍"
The "Avengers" star married Schwarzenegger, an author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2019 in California. Pratt posted a wedding photo at the time, describing their ceremony as "intimate, moving and emotional."
Last year, Pratt opened up on the "The Drew Barrymore Show" about the experience of finding his wife. Pratt told Barrymore the experience was like finding a missing puzzle piece, saying: "It made sense."
Pratt and Schwarzenegger have two daughters together: Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt and Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Pratt also has a son, Jack, from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.