Courteney Cox marks partner Johnny McDaid's birthday with sweet photos: 'The man who can do most anything'
Courteney Cox is showing love for her beaux on his birthday.
The "Friends" star posted a collection of photos to Instagram on Wednesday praising her partner, musician Johnny McDaid.
"Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," wrote Cox in a post showing McDaid participating in several different activities including flying a plane, fishing and performing on stage.
"I love you always J ♥️♥️♥️ ps. He threw it back 🐟," the caption continued.
McDaid has been a member of rock band Snow Patrol since 2011.
Last September, Cox celebrated 10 years together with her partner. Thanking British musician Ed Sheeran for setting the couple up, Cox posted a video with moments she and McDaid had spent together.
"10 years ago this guy introduced me to this guy," she wrote in the video, referring to Sheeran and McDaid, respectively, crediting the "Thinking Out Loud" singer with being their matchmaker.