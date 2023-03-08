The final trailer for "Scream 6" starts off where it all began: a ringing phone.
Franchise mainstay Courteney Cox takes a call from Ghostface, who comments, "Strange that you and I have never spoken on the phone. This is long overdue."
Intercut with rave reviews from outlets that got a peek, we see the robed killer stalking "Scream V"'s survivors -- including Jenna Ortega's Tara, Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad -- both below and above the streets of New York City.
The group also encounters "a shrine" to the murderer, featuring mannequins of his earlier incarnations.
However, they're not going down without a fight.
"We've got to lure him in," Tara says, "and then we execute him."
Judging by the clips that follow, however, that's apparently easier said than done.
"Scream 6" opens Friday.