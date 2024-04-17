"Crazy Rich Asians" is getting the Broadway treatment.

On Wednesday, ABC Audio confirmed that the blockbuster film is being developed into a new Broadway musical, and Jon M. Chu, who served as the director for the 2018 movie, will direct, marking his Broadway directorial debut.

Screengrab from the official trailer for "Crazy Rich Asians." Warner Bros./YouTube

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures -- the division that translated movies including "Beetlejuice" and "Elf" into Broadway musicals -- will be producing the musical.

Chu, who shared the news on his Instagram story, has already called the shots on the 2021 staged musical-turned-musical film "In the Heights," and is also behind the big-screen version of the Broadway smash "Wicked," which coincidentally stars his former "Crazy Rich Asians" leading lady, Michelle Yeoh.

Based on the movie, which was adapted from Kevin Kwan's 2013 bestselling book of the same name, the forthcoming "Crazy Rich Asians" musical "takes a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money."

The film version starred Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong, and went on to make more than $239 million worldwide.

The Broadway version will be written by award-winning Japanese playwright Leah Nanako Winkler, featuring music by Tony nominee Helen Park and lyrics by Tony-nominated Broadway vet Amanda Green and Los Angeles-based Singaporean record producer and songwriter Tat Tong.