Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is set to come out his acting retirement and return to the big screen in "Anemone," his son's upcoming directorial debut.
Focus Features revealed Tuesday that the 67-year-old will return to acting to work alongside Ronan Day-Lewis, 26. Daniel Day-Lewis notably announced his retirement from acting in 2017.
The new film titled "Anemone," which is a type of flower, "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds," according to the announcement.
"Anemone," which was co-written by the Day-Lewis father-son duo, will star the actor alongside "Game of Thrones" alum Sean Bean, "The Whale's" Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green. Plan B will work with Focus Features to produce the film.
"We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in a statement included in the release.
Ronan Day-Lewis, a filmmaker and painter making his first feature, frequently shares his art on social media.
Daniel Day-Lewis last appeared in 2017's "Phantom Thread," a role for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. After shooting the film, Daniel Day-Lewis ,who won best actor at the Oscars in 1990, 2008 and 2013, quit acting, announcing the decision in a brief statement, after an illustrious career.
"I dread to use the overused word ‘artist,' but there's something of the responsibility of the artist that hung over me. I need to believe in the value of what I'm doing," Daniel Day-Lewis told W Magazine, discussing his decision in 2017. "The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn't," he said.
"All my life, I've mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don't know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do," he continued.