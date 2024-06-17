Daniel Radcliffe took time in his Tonys acceptance speech Sunday night to give a special shoutout to his girlfriend Erin Darke and and their child, after clinching the award for best performance by a featured actor in a musical for his role in "Merrily We Roll Along," his first-ever Tony nomination and win.
"I'm going to just talk fast and try not to cry," he said at the top of his speech before proceeding to thank the production's crew and producers, his co-stars, and others who helped him reach the highest stage in Broadway.
"My love, Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much," he continued, directly addressing Darke, who could be seen growing emotional as Radcliffe spoke.
Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, a fellow actor who has appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Good Girls Revolt," welcomed their first child in April 2023. The pair met on the set of the 2013 movie "Kill Your Darlings" have been together for over a decade.
Radcliff also took a moment in his speech to thank his parents for their love and for "playing Sondheim in the car."
He added, "Thank you to Stephen Sondheim and George Furth for writing this unbelievable show and these incredible songs that are just a gift to get to sing every night."
"Merrily We Roll Along" first hit Broadway in 1981. The current version plays at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.
Prior to the show, Radcliffe, who first reached prominence for his starring role in the massively popular "Harry Potter" series, spoke with "Good Morning America" about the differences between his career as a film actor and stage actor.
"Honestly, I don’t think of having to make huge adjustments in terms of what I do," he said. "It’s definitely a very different schedule and a different kind of lifestyle that you do."
"I love film. I love working on film sets. It’s where I grew up," he added. "But the thrill of doing live performance is very exciting."
"Merrily We Roll Along" also stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. It tells the story of a group of friends over the course of several decades.
In addition to Radcliffe's win for best featured actor in a musical, Groff also won the Tony Award for best performance by a leading actor in a musical Sunday night. Mendez was nominated for best performance by a featured actress in a musical and the show took home the award for best revival of a musical.