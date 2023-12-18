Demi Lovato is "Confident" in saying goodbye to the single life.

Lovato confirmed the engagement to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The singer wrote, "I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic."

Lovato continued, "My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes on April 1, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images, FILE

Lovato also posted a photo of the pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

On Instagram, Jordan shared the same photos and wrote, "Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you @ddlovato."

Lovato and Lutes first met in in January of 2022 when they co-wrote songs for Lovato's album "HOLY FVCK." They went public with their relationship in August of that year.

In July of 2020, Lovato became engaged to actor Max Ehrich but they called off the engagement that September. In 2021, referring to her broken engagement, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I am too gay to marry a man right now ... I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it."