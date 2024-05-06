Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola dropped a tease to his decades-in-the-making epic "Megalopolis" over the weekend.
In the snippet from the movie's opening moments, a man named Caesar (Adam Driver) emerges from a window atop atop a skyscraper overlooking a big city. Dressed in a black suit and shirt, he shakily makes his way to the ledge, taking in the view before he takes a fateful step off.
However, he's heard screaming "Time stop!" and, sure enough, Caesar is paused mid-step, his body leaning over to the point where gravity would have logically already taken him. There's a dizzying zoom of the height of the building from his perspective, from where we can see traffic has been stopped in its tracks, too.
Impossibly, Driver leans back onto the roof, and snaps his finger, and time and traffic resumes, and he seems to gaze at the city before him with fresh eyes. The teaser then cuts to black as ominous music plays until it ends.
Coppola shared a first-look image from "Megalopolis" last week, showing Driver alongside Nathalie Emmanuel.
Sharing the trailer to his Instagram over the weekend, Coppola wrote that the film was dedicated to his "dear wife" Eleanor, who died last month.
"I really had hoped to celebrate her birthday together this May 4th," he wrote. "But sadly that was not to be, so let me share with everyone a gift on her behalf."
The film, which features a star-studded cast, is set to premiere in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which takes place May 14-25.