Demi Moore delivered a heartfelt speech after winning the 2025 SAG award for best actress in a leading role.
Moore touched on the importance of human connection and the power of belief while accepting the award for her role in the Coralie Fargeat-directed horror movie "The Substance" on Sunday.
"This is extraordinary and so deeply meaningful," Moore began. She recalled receiving her membership to SAG as a kid, saying it gave her "meaning," "purpose," and "direction."
"I certainly knew nothing about acting but I watched and I listened and I learned from all of you," she said. "You have all been my greatest teachers."
She continued, "I am so so grateful that I have continued over these so many years to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail, but to be able to keep going."
She also thanked her team in the heartfelt speech.
"As a young actor it was the casting directors, and directors and producers who got me in the room to audition where I could feel you and you could feel me," she said. "Your feedback meant everything. It's what helped me."
To young actors, she said, "So as these young actors who are having to do it all, I just encourage you, don't lose sight of the human connection. That's the work that we do. It's to be connected to one another."
She also touched on the power of believing goals into existence. She brought up the old adage of "I'll believe it when I see it," saying, "The reality is, when I believe it I will see it."
"That little girl who didn't believe in herself," said Moore, who trailed off deep in emotion, "The words are kind of beyond me, so I'm just gonna to have to just say thank you."
Moore has already won the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) at the Golden Globes for role in "The Substance." She is also nominated for best actress at the Oscars on March 2.