Demi Moore's Hollywood career doesn't lack substance.
The actress is nominated for her first Oscar for best actress for her most complex role yet in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film, "The Substance.” Moore has already taken home several awards throughout awards season for her performance, including a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.
But Moore’s success didn’t happen overnight. Before her breakout award-winning role, Moore built her 40-plus year career through a variety of wide-ranging roles and films that transformed her into the bona fide star many know and love today.
Take a look back at some of her most memorable roles:
'St. Elmo's Fire' (1985)
One of Moore's earliest roles was in "St. Elmo's Fire," a coming-of-age movie following a group of friends as they adjust to post-college life and adulthood. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher and included actors Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy, who were dubbed as part of Hollywood's "Brat Pack" during that time.
'About Last Night' (1986)
Following "St. Elmo's Fire," Moore starred in the romantic comedy-drama film, "About Last Night." The actress played Debbie in the film, based on David Mamet's 1974 play, "Sexual Perversity in Chicago," which follows a group of Chicago singles who meet at a bar and begin an intimate courtship.
'Ghost' (1990)
One of Moore's most memorable roles was when she starred in the 1990 film, "Ghost," alongside the late Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg. Moore played Molly Jensen, the wife of Swayze's Sam Wheat, whose spirit stays behind on Earth after he is murdered to warn Jensen of impending danger with the help of a psychic (Goldberg). The film won an Oscar for best screenplay and Goldberg won an Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.
'A Few Good Men' (1992)
Moore played a Navy lieutenant in the 1992 Rob Reiner-directed film, "A Few Good Men." The film, which also starred Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Kevin Bacon, Kiefer Sutherland and others told the story of a court martial of two U.S. Marines charged with the murder of a fellow Marine and the challenges that their lawyers are faced with as they prepare a case. The film was nominated for several Academy Awards. Moore was also nominated for an MTV Movie Award for her performance.
'Indecent Proposal' (1993)
Moore starred alongside Robert Redford and Woody Harrelson in the 1993 dark romance, "Indecent Proposal." The film follows a billionaire (Redford) who offers $1 million to a young married couple for one night with the wife.
'Disclosure' (1994)
In the mid-1990s, Moore starred in a series of box office hit films. The Barry Levinson-directed film, "Disclosure," was among those films. Moore played Meredith Johnson, an employee at the tech computer company DigiCom, who files a sexual harassment complaint against her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sanders (Michael Douglas), who is a production line manager at the company. The film received mixed reviews.
'Striptease' (1996)
In 1996, Moore starred in "Striptease." She played Erin Grant, an FBI secretary-turned stripper who gets involved in a child-custody dispute. The film, which was directed by Andrew Bergman, received mixed reviews.
'Now and Then' (1995)
In the coming-of-age film, "Now and Then," Moore played the older version of a young girl named Samantha, who together with her friends, played by Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Wilson and Melanie Griffith, recall a memorable summer they shared in 1970.
'If These Walls Could Talk' (1996)
"If These Walls Could Talk" is an anthology television film that aired in 1996 on HBO. Moore starred alongside Anne Heche, Cher and Sissy Spacek in the film about three women and their experiences with abortion. The film was nominated in 1997 for a Primetime Emmy Award and for a Golden Globe that same year for best miniseries or motion picture made for television.
'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)
Moore tried her hand at voice acting in the 1996 Disney animated film, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." She voiced the character of Esmeralda in the film about a deformed bell-ringer who yearns to explore the outside world and be accepted by society. The film was Oscar-nominated in 1997 for best music, original musical or comedy score.
'G.I. Jane' (1997)
Moore played a Navy lieutenant in the 1997 film, "G.I Jane." The film follows Moore's character, who joins the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Group and struggles to prove her worth in a unit dominated by men.
'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' (2003)
Moore joined Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in the 2003 "Charlie's Angels" sequel, "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." Moore played a former Angel named Madison Lee in the film. Years after the movie, Moore spoke out about how her iconic bikini scene on the beach sparked a discussion about her looks. In a conversation she had with her former co-stars for Variety, she said the scene "became this big media interpretation -- that ironically was attached to me, as if I was about my body versus it being just a part of the story that we were telling." She added, "I felt more of the experience that my character [in 'The Substance'] goes through in my 40s than I feel today. I didn't quite fit anywhere. I wasn't 30. I wasn't 20, but I wasn't what, at that time, people thought of as somebody 40. I felt very lost."
'Margin Call' (2011)
Moore played a chief risk management officer in the 2011 film, "Margin Call," which followed a group of people at an investment bank over a 24-hour period during the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis. The film, which earned an Oscar nomination for original screenplay, also starred Zachary Quinto, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons and Penn Badgley.