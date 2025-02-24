Selena Gomez's 2025 Screen Actor's Guild Awards look was master mix of radiance, romance and red carpet elegance.
The actress and singer, nominated twice at this year's ceremony, posed for cameras on Sunday wearing a custom off-the-shoulder navy dress designed by Celine. The gorgeous gown featured a wide V-shaped neckline, a structured bodice and a thigh-high slit.
The Emilia Pérez star's ensemble also featured a small upper back cutout that exposed some of her tattoos.
To complete the look, Gomez wore simple, chic strappy heels and her marquise engagement ring was on full display. She also accessorized with Messika high jewelry Pearl Appeal earrings and Night Owl and Fiery rings.
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer's gown was set off with classic beauty details including matching red lipstick, nails and a sleek bob hairstyle with tucked ends.
Alongside "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton, Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjiani, Gomez accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at this year's SAG Awards.
While accepting the award, Gomez kicked off her speech by jokingly calling out co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for missing out on the honorable moment.
"Wait, we never win," she said. "This is so weird."
Gomez continued, "Okay, well, Marty and Steve aren't here. You know, they don't really care. But I just — I don't know what to say."
She later added, "I genuinely am just so grateful. Everybody, the writers — everyone deserves this. I take it home for all of us and I'm bringing this back to New York for season five."
Other nominees in the category included "The Bear," "Abbott Elementary" and "Shrinking."