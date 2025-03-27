Demi Moore is opening up about being a grandparent.
The star of "The Substance" joined "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" on Thursday to talk about her experience as a grandmother, a possible "St. Elmo's Fire" reunion and more.
"It's pretty incredible. It almost is a bit surreal," Moore said, discussing grandparenthood.
Moore's eldest daughter Rumer Willis welcomed a daughter with musician Derek Richard Thomas at home on Apr. 18, 2023, according to an Instagram post from Willis at the time.
Moore said Thursday that she was present for the birth of her granddaughter, named Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
Moore said being present for the birth was "so moving." She added, "It's almost hard to really put into words how incredible."
The actress said that instead of being called "Grandma," she goes by "Yaya."
"I had a little bit more forethought that if I did 'Yaya,' then it would move me up on the list of her first words," she said, adding that the term is Greek in origin, though she is not Greek.
Moore also shed light on her involvement in the 2024 documentary "Brats," which was focused on the Brat Pack, a group of young actors in their teens and early 20s who frequently made coming-of-age films together in the 1980s. Other members of the Brat Pack included Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy and more.
"I was so curious to see how different our own experiences can be based on how we hold something," Moore said.
Moore went on to discuss a possible "St. Elmo's Fire" reunion, the 1985 cult classic romantic comedy that she starred in alongside Lowe, Esteves and more.
She said "the studio is driving it" and "everybody is interested."
Moore also discussed "The Substance" and her recent starring role in the Oscar-nominated horror film.
"It's an unusual way of talking about aging. But the thing that moved me most was about the violence that we have against ourselves. The way in which we can negatively talk to [ourselves]," she said.
Moore won the Golden Globe for best actress and was nominated for an Oscar for her role "The Substance," which was directed by Coralie Fargeat and also stars Margaret Qualley.