Demi Moore did not bring home her first-ever Oscar Sunday night, but she was still a winner in the eyes of her daughters.
Shortly after "The Substance" star lost the best actress Oscar to Mikey Madison, who won for her role in "Anora," Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis took to Instagram to show her support.
Willis, one of Moore's three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, shared a photo of Moore eating french fries in a bathrobe, captioning the photo, "MY winner 🍟."
In addition to Tallulah Willis, Moore is also the mother of Rumer Willis and Scout Willis.
All three of Moore's daughters joined the actress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after Sunday night's ceremony, posing with their mom inside the party.
The actress entered the Oscars off of a successful award season, scoring wins at several major award shows including the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards.
Moore's award success has been chronicled by supportive posts from her three daughters, who shared their celebrations on social media after each of Moore's previous wins.
"I am just so filled with joy, I feel like I'm bursting. … I’m just really trying to stay present so I don’t miss any of it," Moore said Sunday on the Oscars red carpet, adding that she didn’t expect "The Substance" to have such a big response during award season.
"The extreme nature of it, I think, really had a profound effect on it really being absorbed," she said.
In "The Substance," Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-List actress who takes a substance in order to conjure a younger duplicate version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.
Moore delivered a powerful speech while accepting her Golden Globe award in January.
"I've been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor, and I am just so humbled and so grateful," she said, adding that she was at a "low point" when she "had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the- box absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance.'"