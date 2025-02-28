Oscar-nominated actress Demi Moore is having the awards season of a lifetime, winning a Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG award for her role in "The Substance."
In the countdown to the 2025 Oscars, where Moore is a best actress nominee, Moore's biggest cheerleaders have been her three daughters, Scout Willis, Rumer Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis.
“Our family is such a unit and such a massive support system," Scout Willis told People ahead of the Oscars.
The sisters -- whom Moore shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis -- were by Moore's side at the premiere for "The Substance" last September, and have cheered her on ever since.
When Moore won her first-ever acting award at the 2025 Golden Globes in January, her daughters erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement, according to a video they shared on social media.
"SHE DID IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying post caption. When she re-shared the video clip on her Instagram story, she added, "I was weeping."
"GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved," Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment of her own.
"I love her so f------ much, I have no words," Tallulah Willis added.
A few weeks later, Moore's daughters again took to social media to praise their mom for winning the 2025 SAG award for best actress in a leading role.
In an interview with E! News just one week before the Oscars, Scout Willis said of her mom, “I am beyond excited, I’m beyond proud of her. It’s like all of the recognition I could ever hope for a career and a lifetime of pushing culture forward in really profound ways that I think she was not recognized for.”
She added, “My mom is one of the smartest, wisest people I’ve ever met in my life.”
Here is what to know about Moore's three daughters.
Rumer Glenn Willis
Rumer Glenn Willis is Bruce Willis' and Moore's first child together.
Born on Aug. 16, 1988, Rumer Willis followed in her parents' footsteps into acting and made her onscreen debut as a child actress in her mom's 1995 film "Now and Then," in which she was credited under the name Willa Glen.
She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows including "Striptease," "The Whole Nine Yards," "Hostage," "The House Bunny," "Empire," "Pretty Little Liars" and "9-1-1," among many others.
She has also taken part in reality competition shows such as "Dancing with the Stars," in which she and her dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were crowned champions of season 20.
Rumer Willis is the mother of Moore's and Bruce Willis's first grandchild, a daughter named Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
Scout LaRue Willis
The second child of Bruce Willis and Moore, Scout Willis was born July 20, 1991, in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Like her older sister, Scout Willis also appeared in her mom's films as a child actress in "The Scarlet Letter" and "Breakfast of Champions."
In 2021, Scout Willis released her debut single, "Love Without Possession," and the following year, released another song, "Woman At Best." She released a full-length album in June 2022.
A graduate of Brown University, she also took part in a 2015 art exhibition in London and displayed her self-portraits.
Tallulah Belle Willis
Tallulah Belle Willis was born Feb. 3, 1994, in Los Angeles.
She spent much of her younger years on her family's ranch in Idaho, telling Teen Vogue in a 2015 interview that she was mostly sheltered from her family's Hollywood life until she was in third grade, when they moved back to California.
Tallulah Willis -- who built a career in fashion with her own clothing brand, Wyllis -- revealed in 2024 that she was diagnosed with autism as an adult. In the comments section of a video she shared on Instagram of herself as a child with her dad, she said she had been diagnosed with autism within the past year.
"Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis," she wrote. "Found out this summer and it's changed my life."
In addition to her autism diagnosis, Tallulah Willis has previously shared publicly that she was diagnosed with ADHD as a teenager and, in 2022, was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a "mental illness that severely impacts a person's ability to manage their emotions," according to the National Institute of Mental Health.