Demi Moore is opening up about her relationship with ex-husband Bruce Willis.
The couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, share three adult children -- daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah -- and have remained close over the years and created one of Hollywood's most beloved blended families.
"We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore recently told Variety of their dynamic. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love."
From quarantining together during COVID to celebrating life milestones with their kids, the two have a bond that goes beyond marriage.
Moore also spoke about being there for Willis amid the "Die Hard" actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia, visiting him weekly to ensure he, his wife Emma and their two young daughters feel supported.
"I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things," she explained. "There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."
Moore is currently vying for the best actress Oscar for her role in "The Substance" -- fresh off a Golden Globe win last month -- but what is on the horizon for her after awards season?
"This feels like a new beginning," she told the outlet. "I don't know where it's going, but I'm excited."