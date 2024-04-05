Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are heading back on tour together following Erbert's health scare.

In an exclusive video announcement they shared with "Good Morning America," the couple said that they will dance on stage together again on the Symphony of Dance tour this month.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert appear in this screengrab from a video they shared with "Good Morning America." Derek Hough

"Hi everyone, I am so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14 in Melbourne, Florida," Erbert said.

"We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans and thank them," Hough added. "Thank you all for the amazing support that you've shown during this time, so we cannot wait and we'll see you very very soon."

Additional dates were added to the tour in February with stops in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Cedar Park, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Los Angeles, California, and more. The tour will have a final tour stop in San Diego, California, on May 19.

Symphony of Dance features high-energy choreography and stunning stage production. According to a press release, the show also features different ballroom styles including tap, salsa, hip-hop and more. Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs, co-created, directed and supervised choreography for the tour.

The announcement comes four months after Erbert was taken to the hospital at the end of their Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C., in December 2023.

Hough said in a message on Instagram at the time that Erbert "became disoriented" and "was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel that required an emergency craniectomy," a type of brain surgery typically performed in emergency situations, which relieves pressure on the brain, according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Two weeks later, Erbert underwent cranioplasty surgery, which is a "surgical intervention to repair cranial defects in both cosmetic and functional ways," according to the National Library of Medicine.

In February, the couple shared a video update on Instagram, in which Erbert said she was grateful for the love sent her way.

"It means so much to me and to us as a family," said Erbert about the messages from many during this time. "I believe that it's what's gotten me through this a little bit faster. And it's what's helped me heal. It's what's helped me stay positive throughout this entire experience."