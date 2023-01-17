A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, will take place on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in Memphis, according to a statement shared with ABC News.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 10, 2012 in Century City, California.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, as well as Elvis and other family members who are also buried at Graceland, according to a previous statement.

In lieu of flowers, the family urged those to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit that supports charitable organizations focused on arts, education and children's programs in the Memphis area.

Presley died Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency, according to her family. She was the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, along with Elvis Presley Enterprises, which managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority in 2005, but retained ownership of the Graceland mansion, according to reporting by The Associated Press.