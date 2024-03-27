Diana Ross’ kids are celebrating the singer on her birthday.

On Tuesday, the "I’m Coming Out" artist turned 80 and her children shared sweet messages to her on social media.

Diana Ross (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

"Oh how I love you Mom,” actress Tracee Ellis Ross began in the caption of a post featuring a photo slideshow of Diana Ross set to her song, “If We Hold On Together.” “80 incredible pictures of you in 80 seconds to celebrate your 80th birthday today.”

Tracee Ellis Ross then went on to share a few facts about her mom’s incredible life, including the time she did multiple tours, starred in "The Wiz" and more.

"By 1977, she’d launched herself into a wildly successful, independent life as an artist, a mother and a Black woman," Tracee Ellis Ross said. "She had a huge iconic career on her shoulders, with no manager, no partner, by the end of that decade no mother, and three little girls to raise."

American singer Diana Ross performs on stage during the 2019 World AIDS Day Concert "Keep the Promise" of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at The Bomb Factory on Nov. 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Omar Vega/Getty Images, FILE

"Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar for style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority," she continued. "As I often say, 'Diana Ross' the beloved global icon is legendary but she doesn’t hold a candle to my Mama."

Diana Ross shares daughters Tracee Ellis Ross and Chudney Ross with ex-husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein. The singer is also the mother of Rhonda Ross Kendrick, who she had with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, and Ross Arne Naess and Evan Ross, who she shares with ex-husband, Arne Naess Jr.

(L-R) Diana Ross, Berry Gordy, and Rhonda Ross Kendrick pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, who is also a singer like her mom, took to Instagram to share a video of her and her mom on stage.

"Happy birthday Mom!!! I love you more than words can say," Rhonda Ross Kendrick wrote.

Diana Ross (L) and her son Evan (R) attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center on March 7, 2008 in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images, FILE

Evan Ross also shared a sweet birthday message for his mom on Instagram alongside old family photos and wrote, "Happy birthday MOM."

"There are not words to explain how much i love you," he added. "U are everything. Everything everything. Everything 🖤🖤🖤🖤 Thank you for showing me the power of love!"