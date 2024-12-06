Dick Van Dyke is reflecting on his life ahead of his 99th birthday next week.
In the touching new extended director's cut music video for Coldplay's song "All My Love," the legendary performer sings with Chris Martin, spends time with his big family and says how lucky he is.
"I think I'm one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway," Van Dyke says in the video. "When you think how lucky I am, I got to do what I do -- play and act silly."
The music video opens with the actor walking through his home in Malibu, California, and meeting Martin in the backyard where he is waiting for him at a piano. Martin begins singing his song before memorabilia from Van Dyke's career is shown, including an Emmy Award and a poster from "Mary Poppins," which he starred in with Julie Andrews.
Van Dyke also sings a few lyrics of "All My Love" in a sweet moment.
"You got all my love," he sings with Martin. "Almost on key."
In the video, which also includes old clips of the actor performing over the years, Van Dyke is asked a few questions about life, including the age-old question, "What is love?"
"Boy, thats -- they've been attacking that question for centuries," he says. "I don't know. It certainly is a feeling of caring about the welfare and the life of the other person as much as you care for yourself."
At one point in the video, Van Dyke says, "I'm acutely aware that I'm, you know, can go any day now, but I don't know why it doesn't concern me."
"I'm not afraid of it," he added. "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I'm going to be all right."
Van Dyke celebrates his milestone 99th birthday on Dec. 13.
During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night, Martin shared how his friendship with Van Dyke began.
Van Dyke also shared how Martin's song touched him.
"The song is so beautiful," he said.