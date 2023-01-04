Dolly Parton is finding "Peace Like a River" with the legendary Dionne Warwick.

Warwick announced Tuesday that she has a new collaboration with Parton coming, a gospel track that Parton wrote.

Warwick explained how their upcoming song came about while appearing on the "Tamron Hall Show" Tuesday.

"Well she sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, 'OK, that sounds like a deal,'" Warwick said.

She continued, "And she sent me another song -- the one that we're going to be doing as a duet -- it's a gospel song called 'Peace Like a River'."

"She wrote it, and I am very excited about this," Warwick added, "I really am. I've done so many duets over the years, but this one's going to be very special."

Warwick went on to say the duet is extra special because of Parton's connection to her late cousin Whitney Houston, who of course took Parton's signature "I Will Always Love You" to new heights with her 1992 recording.

"It was preordained. God's got a purpose," Warwick said of the new song.

It's not yet clear when fans will be able to hear "Peace Like a River". Parton is also busy working on a rock album, following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

