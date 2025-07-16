The directors of "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" recently opened up about the making of the new HBO documentary and provided an update on the legendary singer’s health.
Billy Joel, who has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that affects his vision, hearing and balance, is currently undergoing physical therapy to regain his health and return to performing.
"He's doing physical therapy, he's healing, he's working on getting better," said Susan Lacy, the documentary's director during an interview with "Good Morning America" which aired on Wednesday.
This update follows the cancellation of several of Joel's shows due to his diagnosis, leaving fans concerned about his health and future performances.
The documentary offers a rare and intimate look into Joel’s life, exploring both the highs and lows of his personal and professional journey.
From childhood struggles to the iconic songs that have defined his career, the film delves deep into not only Joel's musical genius but also the challenges he faced behind the scenes.
Behind the music
The documentary also uncovers the stories behind some of Joel's most beloved songs.
From the haunting "River of Dreams," which he said came to him in a dream, to "New York State of Mind," which he wrote after a bus ride to his new home in upstate New York, the documentary explores how Joel's personal experiences shaped the music that touched millions of people.
"He's a savant, and music saved his life," Lacy explained.
"Billy Joel: And So It Goes" also sheds light on the women who played pivotal roles in Joel’s life, including his mother, who ensured he received piano lessons at an early age, and his ex-wife, model Christy Brinkley, with whom he shares a daughter, Alexa.
"'Uptown Girl' ... it could have been a Mozart piece … here I am dating a supermodel. Me? I'm from Hicksville!" Joel jokes in the film’s trailer, recalling his life with Brinkley and their time together.
Also highlighted is his lesser-known ex-wife, Elizabeth Weber, who played a crucial role in Joel’s early career and was instrumental in getting "Just the Way You Are" released as a single, marking his first major hit.
"Billy Joel: And So It Goes" is not only a celebration of his music but also a reflection on his tumultuous childhood, including the absence of his father and the joy he found in music, despite early challenges.
"His mother knew that Billy had a gift, and she made sure he had those piano lessons," Jessica Levin, the documentary’s co-director, told "GMA."
Levin also reflected on the personal approach she and Lacy took to tell Joel's story.
"Billy trusted two women to tell his story and we're quite proud of that," she said. "And I think we were able to really reveal a side of him that another set of filmmakers may or may not have been able to."
"Billy Joel: And So It Goes" will premiere in two parts on HBO on Friday July 18 and Friday July 25.