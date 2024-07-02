Dolly Parton is sharing the "best part" about working on her latest cookbook – and the answer is close to home.
In a recent Instagram post, Parton shared a pair of photos of her and her sister Rachel Parton George, with whom she co-wrote the forthcoming cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food."
"The best part of creating this cookbook is getting to spend quality time with my sister Rachel ❤️," Parton wrote in the caption. "We can't wait to share our recipes with you all…."
In the post's main photo, the sisters are seen sharing a laugh while holding platefuls of food.
The country music legend is one of 12 siblings, of whom Parton George is the youngest.
Parton George is a performer like her big sister and even reprised the "Jolene" singer's "9 to 5" character when the film was adapted to television in the '80s.
The siblings have been sharing fun recipes from their cookbook on social media throughout the year, from St. Patrick's Day and Easter to Mother's Day and Father's Day.
"Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food" hits bookshelves Sept. 17.