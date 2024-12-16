Don Johnson spent his milestone 75th birthday over the weekend surrounded by family.
The "Miami Vice" actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a family photo with his children, writing in the caption, "My Kids are my Everything!!! Happy Birthday to me!!!"
In the photo, Johnson, who celebrated his big day Dec. 15, wears a black fedora and a big smile.
Surrounding Johnson in the photo were his wife Kelley Phleger and their kids Atherton Grace Johnson, Jasper Johnson and Deacon Johnson; daughter and fellow actor Dakota Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife Melanie Griffith; son Jesse Johnson, whom he shares with ex Patti D'Arbanville; and Griffith's kids Stella Banderas and Alexander Bauer, whom she shares with Antonio Banderas and Steven Bauer.
The "Knives Out" actor posts about fatherhood often, recently sharing a video of his sons all playing guitar, captioning the photo, "All of my Son's have guitar's in their hands…Thanksgiving's ho down!"