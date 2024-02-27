Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera are getting real about how they're raising their daughters to feel empowered.

The pair discussed wanting their daughters to embrace their womanhood while having open and honest conversations with them about their own pasts in Hollywood on the Tuesday episode of Barrymore's talk show.

The "50 First Dates" actress kicked off the conversation by noting that one of her daughters wanted to wear a crop top.

"I'll say, 'No,' and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy,'" she recounted.

Barrymore, who posed on the January 1995 issue of Playboy, is mom to daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9.

Aguilera, who is mom to daughter Summer Rain, 9, and son Max, 16, praised Barrymore's daughter for saying that, recounting her own similar experience.

"I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps," the "Dirrty" singer said, adding that her daughter also wants to wear a crop top.

"And I am just like, 'Can we just pull it down?'" she said, gesturing. "I see myself doing that."

Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera. Getty Images

Aguilera said she tries to instill in her daughter that "certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions" and to not "scare her in one way and be terrified of the world that everybody is a bad person -- because they are not."

"But also, you know, I think it's important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually ... her sexuality," she explained. "So, I want her to just really know herself first."

Addressing past lives, Aguilera noted that both she and Barrymore were "expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us, I think at that time, and was empowering."

Barrymore agreed, adding, "I loved every minute of it."

Aguilera continued by saying they did those things for themselves -- not for anyone else.

"It's empowering, like, being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly, however that is for yourself to be able to embrace that."