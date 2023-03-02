Christina Aguilera is reflecting about life on tour with her family.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a series of photos of her 8-year-old daughter Summer Rain, who is tagging along on Aguilera's tour in Chile.

Via Christina Aguilera’s Instagram Christina Aguilera’s daughter Summer Rain, 8, draws in her notebook while sitting down on the floor in arena in Chile.

The first image in the photo stack shows an image of Summer Rain coloring in her notebook on the floor of an arena and another photo shows her looking at the camera while snuggled up in blankets on a plane.

"It's moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile," Aguilera wrote in the caption. "Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward."

Via Christina Aguilera’s Instagram Christina Aguilera’s daughter Summer Rain, 8, poses in a photo shared by Aguilera on her Instagram page.

Aguilera also included a video in her photo stack of Summer Rain showing off a drawing she created of Aguilera's show, which depicted a stage and an audience.

Summer Rain wrote in the illustration, "Mama's audience and show in Chile."