Drew Barrymore is clearly still a fan of "The Wedding Singer."

The talk show host and actress took to social media this week to share a video of her rewatching the 1998 rom-com, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler. And the tears were flowing as she did.

Barrymore began the clip with a message to Sandler, telling her friend and frequent co-star, "We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year."

She added in the caption, "I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."

Sandler responded in the comments, writing, "Love u always Drew. Happy New Year."

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler appear in a scene from the movie, "The Wedding Singer." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

"The Wedding Singer" -- in which Sandler plays the title role and falls in love with a waitress, played by Barrymore -- was the duo's first film together. They reunited in 2004 for "50 First Dates," and again in 2014 for "Blended."