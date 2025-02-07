Ahead of the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is weighing in on both teams' chances of victory.
The Chiefs previously defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, in 2023. Speaking with "Good Morning America" on Friday from New Orleans, Brees said this year's Eagles team, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, may be motivated to even the score.
"If they're gonna do it, now's the time," he said.
Brees, who was the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and completions upon his retirement -- records which were subsequently surpassed by Tom Brady -- said that while he wouldn't drop his full prediction of the game's outcome on Sunday, both teams have a lot on the line.
"Chiefs are going for the three-peat," he said. "But I will say this: There's definitely a chip on the shoulder of the Eagles. They lost this game two years ago, I don't think that sits very well with them right now."
He added, "I think they're a better team this year than they were two years ago."
Brees also hailed the Eagles' star running back, Saquon Barkley, who he said is "probably one of the most explosive runners I have ever seen."
"When this guy gets in the second level, you cannot tackle him in the open field," he said. "You get in with a quarterback like Jalen Hurts, who's a threat in his own right, he takes the defender out of the run force and just allows Saquon that many more opportunities on the second level."
"Good luck to the Chiefs trying to bring this guy down," he added.
The Chiefs will take on the Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.