Gleb Savchenko is turning up the heat with his latest announcement.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Instagram on March 6 to reveal that he's teaming up with Chippendales this year as a special guest host.

"So, I have a secret I can finally share with all of you and I know you're gonna love it 🖤," he wrote. "I'm trading my ballroom dance shoes with the iconic @Chippendales bow tie this Spring in Las Vegas and this Summer in Atlantic City."

Savchenko's post also included a video of him that shows exactly why he's Chippendales material.

The video begins in black and white with the Russian-born dancer wearing a sweater. As the music -- "Let's Go" by Calvin Harris (feat. Ne-Yo) -- builds up, Savchenko does a transition to reveal him shirtless and in his Chippendales uniform.

The Chippendales site shows a promotional photo of Savchenko in which they refer to him as a "special celebrity host."

Savchenko's announcement earned him lots of support from his "DWTS" family in the captions -- including past celebrity partners and his fellow pros.

Of all of the reactions, we agree the most with Emma Slater who wrote, "Yesssss Glebby!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 vegas trip!!!!"