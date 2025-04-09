Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's friendship goes way back.
On the latest episode of "Call Her Daddy" on Wednesday, Sheeran opened up about his friendship with the "Tortured Poets Department" singer and recalled his favorite memory with her.
"The period of time that I was on the 'Red Tour' would have been, I lived in Nashville and she lived in Nashville and we used to fly to and from the gigs together," he said.
He continued, "I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months. So I think that period of time and I do see her when I see her."
The "Azizam" singer said that he sees Swift four times a year.
"Instead of catching up the whole time, we have proper sit down, six-hour catchups. And I think that's a really nice way to do it," he said.
Sheeran and Swift have been friends since 2012 when they released their first song, "Everything Has Changed," which appeared on Swift's 2012 album, "Red."
They also appeared together in the music video for the song together.
As Sheeran mentioned, he performed on Swift's "Red Tour" and was an opening act.
In 2017, the duo released another song together titled "End Game," which was on Swift's 2017 album, "Reputation."
That same year, Swift opened up about her friendship with Sheeran in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can’t imagine a time when he wouldn’t be."
She added, "We've gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families,, and had each other's backs."
Five years later, Sheeran released the song, "The Joker And The Queen," featuring Swift.
Last year, Sheeran made an appearance on Swift's European leg of her "Eras Tour." The duo took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London and performed a mash-up of "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game."