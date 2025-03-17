Taylor Swift fans will get a chance to reminisce about a very special date Monday evening.
Viewers of the iHeartMusic Awards will be treated to a look back at Swift's performance from her first Eras Tour show.
To go along with the 2023 throwback performance, Swift will be honored with the Tour of the Century Award for her world-famous, record-breaking tour.
"To celebrate iHeartRadio's 'Tour of the Century Award' honoring Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which launched two years ago to the day of this year's telecast, an exclusive performance from that opening night show of The Eras's Tour will premiere during the Awards telecast," iHeart stated in a press release last week.
The singer's tour, which kicked off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, shattered concert-sale records with millions of fans packing arenas across the globe.
By December 2023, Swift's Eras Tour had cemented itself as the highest-grossing music tour ever, pulling in more than $1 billion, according to Pollstar.
In total, Swift's record-breaking tour, which concluded in December last year, grossed more than $2 billion and brought in more than 10 million attendees, according to Taylor Swift Touring, Swift's production company.
After Swift's first show two years ago, she reflected on the performance on Instagram, writing, "I miss you like it was the very first night. Good thing we're about to go onstage and do the whole thing again tonight. See you 🔜 Glendale, Erazona☺️."
The iHeartMusic Awards will air on FOX live at 8 p.m. ET and PT tape delayed.
Performers at the show will include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly.
Swift is nominated for 10 awards, including pop artist of the year and artist of the year.