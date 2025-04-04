Ed Sheeran's new song will get you dancing.
The Grammy award winner released his new single "Azizam" on Friday along with an unofficial video.
The video -- the "pink heart video" as Sheeran described it -- shows him traveling to various cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Boston, and the home of his favorite soccer team, Ipswich, England, while holding a pink, heart-shaped balloon.
"We filmed this across USA (and a bit in Ipswich) whilst promoting the song this month. it was an amazing atmosphere wherever we went, i wanted to reflect that with the video," Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, ahead of the song's release, adding, "Official video comes in a few weeks."
In a follow-up post Friday, he wrote that he was "so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this song, and so excited for all the other surprises i have for ya. I hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer, more to come."
Sheeran spent Friday promoting "Azizam" in London. He posted footage of himself performing the song, as well as "Shape of You," while riding atop a London double-decker bus that's been painted pink with "Azizam" written on the front.
Regarding the song's title -- a Farsi term of endearment that means "My dear" or "My beloved" -- Sheeran said in a press release, "Even though it's completely different to anything that I've ever done before, Azizam feels familiar to me. I wanted to create a party atmosphere in a song and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who I worked with on the track, helped bring that to life. He was so inspiring to work with."
"Azizam" is from Sheeran's upcoming album "Play," which still doesn't have a release date.