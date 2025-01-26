Ed Sheeran has made history in Bhutan.
The British pop sensation became the first international artist to perform in the South Asian nation on Friday, according to Bhutan's Tourism Department, Sheeran and promoter AEG Presents Asia.
"Had the honour to be the first ever international artist to play Bhutan last night. what a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people," Sheeran wrote, celebrating the accomplishment on Instagram on Saturday.
Sheeran went on to thank the country, writing "lemme know if i can move there, please and thank you. and also thank you so much for welcoming me and my touring crew, and for every volunteer who helped put on such a historic show. hopefully see you again soon !"
In a video attached to the post, Sheeran is seen performing at Bhutan's Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. He also described a meal he shared with Bhutan's royalty.
"I went for dinner with the king and queen yesterday," Sheeran says in the video. "They said, 'We just want people coming to the country that want to love and respect the country and understand the ideals.'"
In the video, Sheeran is seen walking around the stadium in the daytime, taking in the venue. "I feel super honored that I was chosen and I can't wait to play," he said.
Bhutan's Department of Tourism also celebrated the event on social media.
"On January 24th, Ed Sheeran made history as the first-ever international artist to perform in Bhutan. Two days later, we're still feeling the energy of that unforgettable night. Thank you, @teddysphotos, for an incredible performance and for sharing your love for the Land of the Thunder Dragon," read a social media post on the department's page.
AEG Presents Asia, the concert promoter, also noted the first on social media, writing: "What a night. Thank you Bhutan 🇧🇹 A magical start to the +–=÷x 2025 Tour with Ed Sheeran - the first ever international artist to perform in Bhutan."
Sheeran's Bhutan concert was part of a group of shows on Sheeran's +–=÷x (Mathematics) Tour before he plays European cities this summer. Sheeran had previously announced that 2025 will mark the end of the tour, which kicked off in 2022.