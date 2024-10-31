"Gossip Girl" alum Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson are going to be parents.
The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together with a joint Instagram post on Oct. 31 alongside stunning photos from their pregnancy shoot.
In the photos, Westwick wears a white T-shirt and black pants while Jackson wears a white maxi dress as they share a romantic moment together and hold hands celebrating the news.
Westwick shared the post in an Instagram story as well, adding three red heart emojis.
While this will be Westwick's first child, Jackson is already mom to her son Andreas, whom she shares with an ex.
Andreas played a major part in Westwick and Jackson's Italian destination wedding in August, serving as the actor's best man and carrying the rings.
In an interview with People at the time, Westwick said he wanted Andreas to be "an integral part of this special moment" while Jackson said it was "a really beautiful way to honor their bond and make sure he feels part of our celebration."
Jackson also told the publication she "can't wait" to see Westwick as a father and that she "adore[s]" how he is with her son.