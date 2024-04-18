Leighton Meester is channeling her famous "Gossip Girl" character Blair Waldorf in a new fashion campaign.

The actress is the face of St. John and Edie Parker's new collaboration for their limited edition Tweed Burn Bags.

In the campaign, shot by photographer Christian Soria, Meester models the campaign's two bag styles -- a clutch and a shoulder bag -- while wearing custom tweed looks from St. John.

The brands shared a clip of Meester on their Instagram accounts Thursday, nodding to her "Gossip Girl" character in the caption: "So you’ve heard? A true queen B is back 👑, ready to BURN whatever is in her path."

Check out all the campaign images below.

Leighton Meester is the face of a new campaign from St. John and Edie Parker. Christian Soria

Meester starred in the hit CW series for six seasons from 2007 until 2012.