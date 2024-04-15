Hannah Waddingham's latest look while attending the 2024 Olivier Awards has captured the attention of many.

The actress wore a semi-sheer lilac one-shoulder dress on Sunday that included lots of sparkling embroidery throughout for the red carpet. She paired the look with matching pumps.

Waddingham also wore an updo hairstyle, light makeup and dainty jewels to complete the look.

Hannah Waddingham attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

As the host of the show, the "Ted Lasso" star was also seen wearing two additional sparkling looks. One included a silver metallic sleeveless ball gown while she performed alongside Adrian Lester.

Another look included a deep blue sequin ensemble with spaghetti straps that she wore during another solo performance.

Waddingham's red carpet looks have continued to turn heads in recent years. In February, her daughter Kitty made her 2024 SAG Awards cardboard purse.

"My daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag," Waddingham told host Elaine Welteroth on the red carpet.

She later added, "This is all great but they [being a mom] are the most important thing" while discussing the elegance of being at the ceremony.