Hannah Waddingham showed off her daughter’s craftsmanship at the 2024 SAG Awards.

During her appearance at the award show in Los Angeles on Saturday, the "Ted Lasso" star donned a long red off-the-shoulder gown, accompanied by stunning jewelry.

Hannah Waddingham arriving on the red carpet at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2024. Rob Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Her look for the evening was made particularly special by another accessory: a clutch bag painted with rainbow colors alongside words that read, "Epic" which she revealed was made by her 9-year-old daughter Kitty whom she shares with her ex Gianluca Cugnetto.

While speaking to host Elaine Welteroth on the red carpet during the broadcast on Netflix, she shared, "my daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag."

Discussing the elegance and allure of being at the ceremony, she said, "This is all great but they [being a mom] are the most important thing."

Waddingham was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in "Ted Lasso" at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Last year, the actress got candid about being a mother to a young child while in her forties in an interview with Glamour, saying, it "is not easy."

"I’m not going to lie, it’s quite exhausting," she told the publication at the time. "One of the greatest acting jobs in my life is pretending I have energy to my daughter! Honestly, when she says to me, 'Oh, let’s do this or let’s do that, mumma,' my whole body goes, 'Oh my God, really?'"

However, Waddingham, who shared she split from her ex when her daughter was 2 years old, also added, "Being a single, working mum, I won't deny, is hard. But I try to show my daughter every day that she is worth it – and is my greatest achievement."