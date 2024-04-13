Nicola Coughlan, known for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton," attended the season 3 press event in London wearing a 22-karat gold-plated corset.

The custom-designed corset, handcrafted by designer Suhani Parekh at MISHO’s studio in Mumbai, took a month to create.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Photo Call in London, on April 12, 2024. Stillmoving.net For Netflix via Shutterstock

Adorning Coughlan's corset was an intricately designed anatomical heart, a subtle yet meaningful nod to Penelope Featherington's love story in the upcoming season of "Bridgerton."

"Inspired by Nicola’s character in the beloved show, the bodice adorns the form of a heart and is a modern sculptural interpretation of Penelope Featherington’s journey with love and finding herself this season," the brand wrote on Instagram.

This thoughtful detail, courtesy of Parekh, added an extra layer of depth to Coughlan's ensemble, infusing it with the charm of the character she brings to life on screen.

Paired with a longer black skirt, Coughlan's outfit exuded sophistication and glamour. Her choice of accessories elevated the ensemble further, including MISHO’s The Alchemist’s Amphora Necklace—a $213 necklace handcrafted in bronze and plated in 22-karat gold.

Coughlan opted for off-the-shoulder black sleeves and classic black pumps to complete her look, adding a contemporary twist to her ensemble.

As the highly anticipated third season of "Bridgerton" draws near, Nicola Coughlan continues to enchant audiences both on and off the screen.

Part one of season three of "Bridgerton" debuts May 16. Part 2 drops June 13.