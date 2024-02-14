Dear readers, a new clip from the third season of "Bridgerton" is here, just in time for Valentine's Day.

In the clip, Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, accosts Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton for the unkind comments she overheard him making about her to a group of friends at the end of season 2.

"If you are going to make me say it out loud, I miss you," Colin tells Penelope in the short clip.

"Bridgerton" stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton appear in this still from the upcoming season of the hit show. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Penelope laughs in response, before standing up for herself.

"You miss me, but you would never court me, is that correct? ... I overheard you, at my mama's ball last season. Telling everyone how you would never, ever court Penelope Featherington," she says. "It just never occurred to me that you of all people could be so cruel."

Each season of the romantic period drama follows a different member of the Bridgerton family on their journey to find love. This season revolves around the slow-burn, friends-to-lovers romance between the third-eldest son Colin and his sister Eloise's best friend Penelope, who has always carried a torch for him.

However, Penelope seems to be looking for someone new.

"Determined to move on from Colin Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington sets out to find a husband, only to receive help from the last person she expects," the official description for season 3 reads.

On Wednesday, Netflix and Shondaland celebrated the upcoming season of the hit series with a fan event, which included a Q+A panel with "Bridgerton" executive producer Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Jess Brownell, "Bridgerton" author Julia Quinn, and cast members Coughlan, Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson and Martins Imhangbe.

Still from "Bridgerton" season 3. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Goulda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs and Adjoa Andoh appear in this still from "Bridgerton" season 3. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Brownell, who talked about the romance between Penelope and Colin this season, said audiences will "get to see the characters step into their power."

"Colin and Penelope are underdogs in many ways … we get to see these characters step into their power this year, which I think will make a lot of people who have ever had an unrequited crush or felt like an underdog before feel very seen," she said.

Rhimes added that she is excited about exploring the romance between the two characters.

"Usually, we're meeting a new person who's falling in love with one of our regulars," Rhimes said. "But this time, we know the people who are falling in love. We're already rooting for them because we already know them, and I'm excited for that."

Episode titles for season three were also revealed during the fan event.

The long-awaited third season of Bridgerton will be split up into two parts. Part 1 will be released on May 16, while Part 2 drops on June 13, only on Netflix.