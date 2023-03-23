The official trailer for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is here.

The upcoming series, which is a prequel to the popular "Bridgerton" Netflix show, focuses on Queen Charlotte's story.

Liam Daniel/Netflix India Ria Amarteifio appears in a scene from "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

In the new trailer, India Amarteifio plays a younger Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel in the "Bridgerton" series. Audiences see young Charlotte faced with the thorny world of royalty.

The young Charlotte has a meet-cute with her husband-to-be, the young King George (Corey Mylchreest), as she apparently tries to flee the royal compound.

She soon finds living like a queen isn't all it's cracked up to be, with George's mother Princess Augusta, played by Michelle Fairley, telling Charlotte in one clip that the young couple's marriage "cannot go wrong."

Liam Daniel/Netflix Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and James Fleet at King George appear in a scene from "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

After a rocky start, the young royals eventually hit it off, but George is hiding secrets from her.

Charlotte's mysterious love story with George was first introduced in "Bridgerton" season 2.

While the upcoming series will be dedicated to unraveling Charlotte's past, fans will also have a glimpse into the present-day lives of the "Bridgerton" characters, according to Netflix's companion site, Tudum.

Liam Daniel/Netflix India Ria Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest are shown in a scene from "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will premiere May 4 on Netflix.