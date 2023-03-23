The official trailer for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is here.
The upcoming series, which is a prequel to the popular "Bridgerton" Netflix show, focuses on Queen Charlotte's story.
In the new trailer, India Amarteifio plays a younger Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel in the "Bridgerton" series. Audiences see young Charlotte faced with the thorny world of royalty.
The young Charlotte has a meet-cute with her husband-to-be, the young King George (Corey Mylchreest), as she apparently tries to flee the royal compound.
She soon finds living like a queen isn't all it's cracked up to be, with George's mother Princess Augusta, played by Michelle Fairley, telling Charlotte in one clip that the young couple's marriage "cannot go wrong."
After a rocky start, the young royals eventually hit it off, but George is hiding secrets from her.
Charlotte's mysterious love story with George was first introduced in "Bridgerton" season 2.
While the upcoming series will be dedicated to unraveling Charlotte's past, fans will also have a glimpse into the present-day lives of the "Bridgerton" characters, according to Netflix's companion site, Tudum.
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will premiere May 4 on Netflix.
Watch the official trailer below.