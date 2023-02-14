The teaser trailer for the upcoming mini-series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is here.

In the trailer for the prequel of the popular Netflix period drama by Shonda Rhimes, audiences see more of Queen Charlotte's story after catching a glimpse of it in the last season of "Bridgerton."

According to the streamer, the fictional six-episode mini-series centers "on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

NETFLIX India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

In the official teaser trailer, viewers are introduced to a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, who arrives in London during its regency-era. She meets her husband George in a garden, and clips follow of the two of them in the ups and downs of their marriage.

The teaser ends with a voice-over of Charlotte saying, "I am the queen."

NETFLIX India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in episode 102 of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

NETFLIX India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 103 of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

In classic Bridgerton fashion, the teaser also includes ballroom scenes, dances and romantic, steamy scenes between the series' main stars.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" also stars Corey Mylchreest as young George. Fans of the "Bridgerton" series will also see a young Lady Danbury played by Arsema Thomas and a young Lady Violet Bridgerton played by Connie Jenkins-Greig.

Golda Rosheuvel will also return to play the older version of Charlotte, as well as Adjoa Andoh as an older Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as an older Violet Bridgerton.