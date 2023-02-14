The teaser trailer for the upcoming mini-series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is here.
In the trailer for the prequel of the popular Netflix period drama by Shonda Rhimes, audiences see more of Queen Charlotte's story after catching a glimpse of it in the last season of "Bridgerton."
According to the streamer, the fictional six-episode mini-series centers "on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."
In the official teaser trailer, viewers are introduced to a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, who arrives in London during its regency-era. She meets her husband George in a garden, and clips follow of the two of them in the ups and downs of their marriage.
The teaser ends with a voice-over of Charlotte saying, "I am the queen."
In classic Bridgerton fashion, the teaser also includes ballroom scenes, dances and romantic, steamy scenes between the series' main stars.
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" also stars Corey Mylchreest as young George. Fans of the "Bridgerton" series will also see a young Lady Danbury played by Arsema Thomas and a young Lady Violet Bridgerton played by Connie Jenkins-Greig.
Golda Rosheuvel will also return to play the older version of Charlotte, as well as Adjoa Andoh as an older Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as an older Violet Bridgerton.
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 4.